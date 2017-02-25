The Latest: Indonesia: Suspect was paid $90 to attack Kim

2:03 UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing Pause

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

3:33 W.F. West beats Wapato in 2A girls basketball regional playoffs

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:29 W.F. West turns up defense, coasts to regional win over Wapato

2:54 Downtown Olympia parking

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

3:01 Paper planes soar at Olympic Flight Museum

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?