Judge sides with transgender students over bathroom access

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings Pause

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:24 Olympias Madison Scenic Park gets spruced up for spring

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

5:18 Lorenzo Romar discusses Huskies' 79-71 loss at Washington State