Blasts at Serbia ammunition depot; 1 killed, some 25 injured

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings Pause

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

2:11 Black Hills’ Emma Duff leads The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area girls basketball team

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016