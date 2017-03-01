The Latest: Young voters disenchanted with Fillon

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

0:22 Man accused of causing fatal wreck charged

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese