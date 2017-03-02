Arkansas Supreme Court: No stay in place blocking executions

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package Pause

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

3:15 Highlights from Capital vs. Wilson boys at the Tacoma Dome

1:59 Pete Carroll at NFL Combine on staff changes, philosophy on DBs

3:12 Virtuoso Arts presents the musical 'TENTS'

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:23 VIDEO: Bail set at $2 million for Thurston County murder suspect James Stidd