Avalanche strikes French ski resort of Tignes; no fatalities

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia Pause

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC

2:21 Tampons at the Taproom event benefits YWCA's Other Bank program