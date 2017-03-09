The Latest: Turkey minister willing to delay Dutch campaign

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia Pause

1:02 400-year-old historic oak tree receives emergency repairs

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:54 A walk through USA House in Rio

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

2:09 VIDEO: U.F.O.s: What Does the Government Know?

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life