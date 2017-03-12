AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

2:23 Cultural diversity abounds at Lacey Ethnic Celebration Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes