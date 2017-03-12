Nor'easter to bring heavy snow, strong winds to Northeast

2:23 Cultural diversity abounds at Lacey Ethnic Celebration Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

0:54 Public records request seeks "every photo" Lacey possesses

2:29 Archibald Sisters still selling sass at 42 years and counting

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham