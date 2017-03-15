10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
1. TRUMP'S REVISED TRAVEL BAN PUT ON HOLD
President Trump calls decision by a federal judge in Hawaii an 'unprecedented judicial overreach.'
2. DUTCH LEADER HOLDS OFF ANTI-ISLAM CHALLENGER IN ELECTIONS
Prime Minister Mark Rutte's party claimed a dominating victory over the party of Geert Wilders in parliamentary elections seen as test for far-right populism in Europe.
3. WHAT CUTS ARE EXPECTED IN TRUMP'S FIRST BUDGET
The Environmental Protection Agency and the State Department face steep cuts while military spending will increase significantly.
4. WHO HAS BEEN CHARGED IN DEVASTATING YAHOO BREACH
Two Russian intelligence agents and a pair of hired hackers are charged in the scheme that targeted the email accounts of Russian and U.S. government officials, Russian journalists and employees of private businesses.
5. WHY ONLY STOPPING GLOBAL WARMING WILL SAVE CORAL REEFS
A study of Australia's Great Barrier Reef finds that reducing pollution and curbing overfishing won't prevent the severe bleaching that is killing coral at catastrophic rates.
6. TRUMP INCREASINGLY ISOLATED IN HIS OBAMA WIRETAPPING CLAIM
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he had not given Trump any reason to believe he was wiretapped by Obama, while Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House intelligence committee, says he has seen no information to support the claim.
7. SUICIDE BOMBING IN SYRIA'S CAPITAL KILLS 30 PEOPLE
The attacks reflect a renewed effort by militants to use insurgent tactics against President Bashar Assad's forces in a bid to recover lost momentum as the civil war enters its seventh year.
8. REPORTS OF SEXUAL ASSAULTS UP AT TWO OF THREE MILITARY ACADEMIES
Assault reports rose at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, while dropping at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, according to details obtained by the AP.
9. A NEW WAY TO PAY BAR TABS WITHOUT CREDIT CARDS
An upgrade being rolled out this summer to Mastercard's mobile payments service will let people open, manage and close their tabs at participating bars and taverns completely through their phones.
10. CUONZO MARTIN RESIGNS FROM CAL TO TAKE JOB AT MISSOURI
He's headed back to the place he knows so well, a big attraction to lure him away from Berkeley after three seasons.
