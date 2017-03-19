Former police chief says he was profiled and detained at New York airport

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter Pause

2:08 Nisqually Tribe unveils statue honoring Standing Rock warriors

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:30 Defending MLS champion Sounders prepare for home opener

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability