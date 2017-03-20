Report: Judge says 'sanctuary' jail led to immigration sweep

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker Pause

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

2:21 Disabled veteran finds true freedom with fully tracked wheelchair

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:14 Tenino Students Build Tiny House for Homeless

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter