Afghanistan wants more US help in fight against Taliban, IS

2:40 Lakeside Industries looks forward to county environmental review Pause

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

2:11 Meet the Olympian’s 2017 All-Area girls basketball team