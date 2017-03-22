ICC gives former Congo VP Bemba extra year in prison

2:40 Lakeside Industries looks forward to county environmental review Pause

1:28 Tenino High students build homeless shelter

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line