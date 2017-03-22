Police: 2 injured in Wisconsin shooting, schools on lockdown

Authorities say a shooting has critically injured two people in northern Wisconsin, and area schools and a hospital are on lockdown.
Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles were responding after the shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in Rothschild. The Wausau Police Department posted a link on social media saying the situation was still active and asked residents to avoid the area.
An officer on the scene confirmed to USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://wdhne.ws/2o5KDq2 ) that shots were fired. Other information wasn't immediately available.
Police have marked off an area around Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild. Schools in the D.C. Everest School District are on lockdown, as is Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Comments