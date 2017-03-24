Rachel Dolezal struggles after racial identity scandal

5:09 Olympia School Board discusses superintendent finalists Pause

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

2:40 Lakeside Industries looks forward to county environmental review

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness