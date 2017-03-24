Authorities files terror charges against Antwerp driver

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement Pause

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

2:40 Lakeside Industries looks forward to county environmental review

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

0:35 Washington State guard Malachi Flynn after the Cougars' win over Washington

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video