Belarus' police arrest protesters at banned demonstration

1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler Pause

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue