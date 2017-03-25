Nation & World

March 25, 2017 2:14 PM

1 dead on Vegas Strip shooting, gunman barricaded on bus

By SALLY HO Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

A gunman barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas Strip after a shooting that left one person dead, officials said.

The attack prompted a partial closure of the busy boulevard.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

She said one died and the other was in fair condition.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

View more video

Nation & World Videos