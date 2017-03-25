The Latest: Oregon leads Kansas 44-33 at halftime

1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler Pause

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:18 How to Zipper Merge

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality