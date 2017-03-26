Last-shot practice pays with Final Four for North Carolina

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia Pause

1:20 Capital Food & Wine Festival 2017

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:26 Rescue puppy gets second chance with prosthetic paws

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

2:11 Tumwater looks for one more great season under coach Sid Otton