Serbia's powerful PM favored to win presidential election

Serbs voted Sunday in a presidential election that was a test of their powerful leader's authoritarian rule amid growing Russian influence in the Balkan region.
Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, a former ultranationalist now a declared pro-European Union politician, is slated to win the presidency by a high margin against 10 opposition candidates, including a parody candidate who is mocking the country's political establishment.
Vucic's political clout could face a blow, however, if he does not sweep his opponents in the first round of voting.
Vucic needs to win by more than 50 percent of the vote Sunday to avoid a runoff election on April 16 that would put him in a much trickier position against a single opposition candidate.
The prime minister since 2014, Vucic expected to use his win to appoint a figurehead successor and transform the presidency from a ceremonial office into a more muscular role — and rule unchallenged like Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has endorsed him.
Contrary to his claims that he wants to lead Serbia into the EU, Vucic has been pushing for deeper ties with longtime ally Russia.
Right before the vote, Vucic even visited Putin, who reportedly promised his signature on the delivery of fighter planes, battle tanks and armored vehicles to Serbia. The move triggered fears of an arms race in the western Balkans, which Russia considers its sphere of influence.
Vucic's main challengers in the vote include human-rights lawyer and former Ombudsman Sasa Jankovic, former Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic and firebrand nationalist Vojislav Seselj, who has been tried for war crimes.
One of the biggest surprises of the election campaign has been Luka Maksimovic, a media student who is running as a grotesque parody politician, decked out in a white suit, oversized jewelry and a man-bun. Maksimovic's parody character mocks corrupt Serbian politicians by promising to steal if he is elected.
His widely viewed videos on social media networks portray him doing pushups, sucking a raw egg or riding a white horse surrounded by mock bodyguards. His supporters are mostly young voters alienated by Serbia's decades-long crisis and economic decline.
The opposition has accused Vucic of muzzling the media and intimidating voters ahead of the election. Vucic denies such accusations, saying only he can bring stability to a region scarred by the wars of the 1990s.
"I really hope that with these elections, Serbia will carry on toward its further stability with full support of its government," Vucic said as he cast his ballot. "I don't know if I'll win, but I truly hope that those who want to destabilize Serbia will not succeed."
Comments