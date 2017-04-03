Winners announced in Illinois APME newspaper contest

Winners have been announced in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2016 newspaper contest.
The awards for General Excellence and Photo and Editorial Sweepstakes, as well as News Innovator of the Year will be announced during the annual convention of the Illinois Press Association, Thursday, June 8 in Springfield.
Thirty-eight daily newspapers submitted 934 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns and photos from 2016.
Entries were judged by editors and staff from The Ardmoreite, Ardmore, Oklahoma; The Grove Sun, Grove, Oklahoma; News Topic, Lenoir, North Carolina; News Banner, Bluffton, Indiana; Texarkana Gazette, Texarkana, Arkansas; Tulsa World, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Glenwood Springs, Colorado; Blytheville Courier News, Blytheville, Arkansas; Denver Post, Denver, Colorado and Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.
___
Winners in the 2016 Illinois APME newspaper contest:
Winners list in Division I/Small:
Breaking News: 1, Dawn Schabbing and Bill Grimes, Effingham Daily News, "Anhydrous Ammonia Leak"; 2, Katie Smith, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "McCullough Freed"; 3, Eric Olson and Brett Rowland, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Principal Alleges Sexual Harassment."
Spot News Photo: 1, Matthew Apgar, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Firefighter Silhouette"; 2, Danielle Guerra, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Saved From Drowning"; 3, Matthew Apgar, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Split In Two."
Sports Breaking News: 1, Ryan Czachorski and Keith Stewart, Effingham Daily News, "Teutopolis Post 924 Out"; 2, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Picolotti's Return."
Sports Action Photo: 1, Owen Lasswell, Taylorville Breeze-Courier, "Pana Football"; 2, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Collision At Third"; 3, Matthew Apgar, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Pass Defense."
Feature: 1, Dawn Schabbing, Effingham Daily News, "Angel Rescued Woman Trapped in Stewardson Fog"; 2, Jamey Walston and Haley Church, Mount Carmel Register, "Veteran Visits Pen Pal After 48 Years"; 3, Kim Paisley, Taylorville Breeze-Courier, "Run Your Own Race, It's Yours To Win."
Feature Photo: 1, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Sledding"; 2, Shea Lazansky, The (Marion) Daily Republican, "Winter Wonderland"; 3, Owen Lasswell, Taylorville Breeze-Courier, "Punching Out Parkinson's."
Sports Feature: 1, Jesse Severson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "NIU Grad Meets Lifesaver"; 2, Ryan Czachorski, Effingham Daily News, "Showing Heart"; 3, Keith Stewart, Effingham Daily News, "Senior Night Surprise."
Sports Feature Photo: 1, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Tough Loss"; 2, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Gymnastics State Champion"; 3, Michael Dann, The (Harrisburg) Daily Register, "Pregame: SIU Vs. Murray State."
Column or Blog: 1, Eric Olson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, Geoffrey Ritter, Benton Evening News; 3, John Homan, The (Marion) Daily Republican.
Sports Column or Blog: 1, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, Chad Dare, Danville Commercial-News, "Tourney Streak Continues For Illinois."
Portrait/Personality: 1, Susan McKinney, Danville Commercial-News, "Dick Van Dyke"; 2, Stan Polanski, Effingham Daily News, "The Deer Hunter"; 3, Stan Polanski, Effingham Daily News, "We Are One."
Business Reporting: 1, Dawn Schabbing and Stan Polanski, Effingham Daily News, "Crossroads For Cannabis"; 2, Jesse Severson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Shopping Small"; 3, Jillian Duchnowski, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard, "Monmouth Business Competition."
Editorial Writing: 1, Eric Olson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, Jeff Long, Effingham Daily News; 3, Renee Trappe, The (Harrisburg) Daily Register, "What Is There Left To Do, But Talk?"
Headlines: 1, Kim Paisley, Taylorville Breeze-Courier; 2, Jeff Long, Effingham Daily News.
Enterprise Story: 1, Mike Danahey, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "More Overtime, Fewer Employees Better For Taxpayers"; 2, Carol Roehm, Danville Commercial-News, "Teacher Shortage"; 3, Brendan Denison, Danville Commercial-News, "Potential Problem."
General News Photo: 1, Matthew Apgar, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Rifkin Acquitted"; 2, Danielle Guerra, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Mourning Orlando Victims"; 3, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News, "Jager Wins Silver."
Enterprise Series: 1, Brendan Denison, Danville Commercial-News, "Everything Was Black"; 2, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Mental Health Care In DeKalb County"; 3, Jillian Duchowski, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard, "Freeport Fish Tank."
Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: 1, Brian O'Mahoney, The (Elgin) Courier-News; 2, Derrick Mason, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard; 3, Eddie Carifio, DeKalb Daily Chronicle.
Best Use of Social Media by an Institutional Account: 1, Eddie Carifio and Jesse Severson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, John LeVault and Owen Lasswell, Taylorville Breeze-Courier; 3, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard.
Spot News or Spot Sports Video: 1, John LeVault, Taylorville Breeze-Courier, "Sectional Championship"; 2, Owen Lasswell, Taylorville Breeze-Courier, "Pana Vs. Marshal: Round 1"; 3, Dawn Schabbing and Charles Mills, Effingham Daily News, "Stewardson Anhydrous Ammonia Leak."
Digital Storytelling: 1, Keith Stewart and Charles Mills, Effingham Daily News, "Local Athlete Competes In International Strongman Competition"; 2, John LeVault, Taylorville Breeze-Courier, "THS Boys: 12-2 Vs Salem."
Best Website: 1, DeKalb Daily Chronicle; 2, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard; 3, Effingham Daily News.
Investigative Reporting: 1, Eric Olson, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Road To Dismissal."
Public Service: 1, Jillian Duchowski, The (Freeport) Journal-Standard, "Freeport Fish Tank"; 2, Effingham Daily News, "Pitches To Stitches"; 3, DeKalb Daily Chronicle, "Fairdale - A Year Later."
___
Winners list in Division II/Mid-Sized:
Breaking News: 1, Don O'Brien, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Lovelace Verdict"; 2, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Ballot Chaos"; 3, Jennifer Spratt and Kim Shute, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Investigators, Coroner Probe Property In Putnam County."
Spot News Photo: 1, Steven Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Fire on Lombard Street"; 2, John Badman, The (Alton) Telegraph, "Awkward Rescue"; 3, John Badman, The (Alton) Telegraph, "Flash Flooding Second Rescue."
Sports Breaking News: 1, Todd Hefferman, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "SIU Extends Hinson's Contract"; 2, J.T. Pedelty and William Linn, The (Ottawa) Times, "On To Indy!"; 3, Matt Schuckman, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Brock of Ages."
Sports Action Photo: 1, Philip Marruffo, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Header"; 2, Doug Larson, The (Ottawa) Times, "Basketball Symmetry"; 3, Michael Krabbenhoeft, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Rodeo Ride."
Feature: 1, Tom Loewy, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "What Have We Lost?"; 2, Justin Conn, Decatur Herald & Review, "Honoring Gabby's Memory"; 3, Emily Coleman and Yadira Sanchez Olson, The Lake County News-Sun, "Immigrant Students."
Feature Photo: 1, Steven Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Smile!"; 2, Sarah Nader, Crystal Lake Northwest Herald, "Body Ball."
Sports Feature: 1, David Adam, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Proud To Be A Cancer Survivor"; 2, Dick Goss, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "The Amazing Landus Anderson"; 3, Mike DeFabo, Crystal Lake Northwest Herald, "Pitch-Count Rule Appears Ready To Pass In IHSA."
Sports Feature Photo: 1, Byron Hetzler, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "I Cleared It By This Much"; 2, Phil Carlson, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Player Of The Year"; 3, Brian O'Mahoney, The Lake County News-Sun, "Baseball Conference Champs."
Column or Blog: 1, Scott Holland, The (Ottawa) Times, "Salmagundi"; 2, Denise Crosby, The (Aurora) Beacon-News; 3, Penny Weaver, Mattoon Journal Gazette.
Sports Column or Blog: 1, Mark Tupper, Decatur Herald & Review, "Party Like It's 1945"; 2, Mike Trueblood, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail; 3, J.T. Pedelty, The (Ottawa) Times, "The Pedelty Box."
Portrait/Personality: 1, Chris Yucus, LaSalle News-Tribune, "Lincoln Portrait"; 2, Eric Ginnard, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Billiards"; 3, Alex Paschal, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Wood Artist."
Business Reporting: 1, Doug Wilson, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Building Boom"; 2, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "The Business Of Sin"; 3, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Sandburg Mall."
Editorial Writing: 1, Tom Martin, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Spotlight On City Water Unwarranted"; 2, The Southern Illinoisan Editorial Board, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan; 3, Don Crim, The Quincy Herald-Whig.
Headlines: 1, Ben Levin, The Quincy Herald-Whig; 2, Rusty Schrader, Sauk Valley Newspapers; 3, David Adam, The Quincy Herald-Whig.
Enterprise Story: 1, Don O'Brien, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Medical Marijuana Slow To Grow"; 2, John Dykstra, The Daily Journal, Kankakee, "Suicide Breaks The Silence"; 3, Sarah Freishtat, The (Aurora) Beacon-News, "East Aurora Grading Error Discovered This Spring."
General News Photo: 1, John Badman, The (Alton) Telegraph, "Free Dental Check Ups"; 2, Philip Marruffo, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Spelling Bee"; 3, Eric Ginnard, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Never Trump."
Enterprise Series: 1, Angel Sierra and Kathleen Schultz, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Heroin Epidemic In The Sauk Valley"; 2, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Our Towns"; 3, Decatur Herald & Review, "DOPESICK: The Heroin Epidemic."
Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: 1, Brett Herrmann, LaSalle News-Tribune; 2, Scott Mees, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan.
Best Use of Social Media by an Institutional Account: 1, Jay Redfern and Steve Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail; 2, Evan Wixom, LaSalle News-Tribune; 3, The Quincy Herald-Whig.
Digital Storytelling: 1, Anna Schier and Lauren Leone-Cross, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "When Heroin Hits Home"; 2, Jim Bowling, Decatur Herald & Review, "Carson Transformed To Minister, Mentor."
Best Website: 1, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail; 2, Sauk Valley Newspapers; 3, The Quincy Herald-Whig.
Picture Story: 1, Steven Davis, The (Galesburg) Register-Mail, "Cubs' Fans Ride Emotional Rollercoaster."
Investigative Reporting: 1, Molly Parker, The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, "Chaos Continues In Cairo"; 2, David Giuliani, The (Ottawa) Times, "Freeway Forfeitures"; 3, Angel Sierra and Kathleen Schultz, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "Rock Falls Detective Accused Of Involvement In Drug Ring."
Public Service: 1, Christopher Heimerman, Sauk Valley Newspapers, "School Choice For Dixon High School"; 2, Matt Hopf, The Quincy Herald-Whig, "Critical Condition"; 3, Lauren Leone-Cross, The (Joliet) Herald-News, "Heroin Hits Home."
___
Winners list in Division III/Metro:
Breaking News: 1, Belleville News-Democrat, "Explosion In Maryville, Illinois"; 2, Georgette Braun and Jeff Kolkey, Rockford Register Star, "Ex-boyfriend Killed Her 16-year-old Daughter, Shot Her Mother In Face"; 3, Mary Schenk, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Officer Shot."
Spot News Photo: 1, Jose M. Osorio, Chicago Tribune, "Grief Stricken"; 2, Todd Mizener, The (Moline) Dispatch-Rock Island Argus, "Drawing Close"; 3, John Dixon, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Cubs Win!"
Sports Breaking News: 1, Matt Daniels and Staff, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Lovie Smith Hired"; 2, Bob Asmussen, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Tim Beckman"; 3, Daniel Makarewicz, The (Moline) Dispatch-Rock Island Argus, "No Statement On RI Football Protest."
Sports Action Photo: 1, Brian O'Mahoney, Tinley Park Daily Southtown, "Penalty Kicks"; 3, Paul Michna, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Heads Up."
Feature: 1, Frank Main, Chicago Sun-Times, "Life On A Ledge"; 2, Rosemary Regina Sobol and Mary Schmich, Chicago Tribune, "A Rare Glimpse Into 8 Lives Lost"; 3, Zak Koeske, Tinley Park Daily Southtown, "Leo High School."
Feature Photo: 1, Ted Schurter, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, "Bittersweet Wedding Day"; 2, John Starks, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Patiently Waiting"; 3, Max Gersh, Rockford Register Star, "Back To School."
Sports Feature: 1, Paul Sullivan and Tim Bannon, Chicago Tribune, "The Weight"; 2, Anthony Zilis, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Sky's The Limit"; 3, Mark Lazerus, Chicago Sun-Times, "Oh, Snap, A Study Of Sticks."
Sports Feature Photo: 1, Max Gersh, Rockford Register Star, "Celebratory Roar"; 2, Chris Sweda, Chicago Tribune, "Running The Field"; 3, David Zalaznik, Peoria Journal Star, "Waiting For Restroom."
Column or Blog: 1, Dahleen Glanton, Chicago Tribune; 2, Phil Luciano, Peoria Journal Star; 3, Jim Baumann, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Grammar Moses."
Sports Column or Blog: 1, Loren Tate, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Tatelines"; 2, Steve Rosenbloom, Chicago Tribune, "The Rosenblog"; 3, David Haugh, Chicago Tribune, "In The Wake Of The News."
Portrait/Personality: 1, E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune, "Tavon And The Bullet"; 2, Nancy Stone, Chicago Tribune, "Recovering From Shooting"; 3, Stacey Wescott, Chicago Tribune, "Turning Scars Into Art."
Business Reporting: 1, Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz, Chicago Tribune, "Youth Unemployment"; 2, Dan Mihalopoulos, Chicago Sun-Times, "Food Trucks: A Consumer Investigation"; 3, Chicago Sun-Times, "Life After The CHA Upheaval."
Editorial Writing: 1, Angie Muhs, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register; 2, Kate Schott, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register; 3, Jim Dey and Dan Corkery, The (Champaign) News-Gazette.
Headlines: 1, Eric White, Chicago Sun-Times; 2, Jason Koch, Belleville News-Democrat; 3, Joshua Connelly, Belleville News-Democrat.
Enterprise Story: 1, Christy Gutowski and Jeff Coen, Chicago Tribune, "Dennis Hastert Accused"; 2, Frank Main, Chicago Sun-Times, "Life On A Ledge"; 3, Corina Curry, Rockford Register Star, "Sub Nation."
General News Photo: 1, Ashlee Rezin, Chicago Sun-Times, "Chicago Violence Claims NBA Star's Cousin"; 2, Ashlee Rezin, Chicago Sun-Times, "Selfless' Mother Laid To Rest"; 3, E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune, "Jailhouse Phone Call."
Enterprise Series: 1, David Jackson and Gary Marx, Chicago Tribune, "The Price Of Pork"; 2, Chicago Sun-Times, "Life After The CHA Upheaval"; 3, Marie Wilson, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "Mental Health Series."
Best Use of Social Media by an Individual: 1, Bruce Miles, Arlington Heights Daily Herald; 2, Norm Sanders, Belleville News-Democrat; 3, Adam Poulisse, Rockford Register Star.
Best Use of Social Media by an Institutional Account: 1, Robin Daughtridge and Marianne Mather, Chicago Tribune, "Vintage Tribune"; 2, Chicago Sun-Times; 3, Jim Rossow and Staff, The (Champaign) News-Gazette.
Spot News or Spot Sports Video: 1, John Dixon, The (Champaign) News-Gazette, "Cubs Win!"
Digital Storytelling: 1, Frank Main and Rex Chekal, Chicago Sun-Times, "Life On A Ledge"; 2, Rich Saal, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register, "Counter Culture"; 3, Fred Zwicky, Peoria Journal Star, "Redneck Fishing Tournament."
Best Website: 1, Chicago Tribune; 2, Jason Piscia and Staff, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register; 3, Chicago Sun-Times.
Picture Story: 1, Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune, "The Next Day"; 2, Fred Zwicky, Peoria Journal Star, "Megan's Journey."
Investigative Reporting: 1, Lexi Cortes, Belleville News-Democrat, "Public Official Tried To Hide Use Of Government Credit Card For Personal Purchases"; 2, Michael Berens and Patricia Callahan, Chicago Tribune, "Suffering In Secret"; 3, Chicago Tribune, "Chicago's Cop Crisis."
Public Service: 1, Chicago Tribune, "Chicago Violence: A City Wounded"; 2, Chicago Tribune, "Dangerous Doses"; 3, Jim Slusher and Editorial Board, Arlington Heights Daily Herald, "The Press And The Public Trust."
