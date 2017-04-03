Benintendi lifts Red Sox over Pirates 5-3 in post-Ortiz era

Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi hits a three-run homer in front of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli
29) during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi runs after hitting a three-run homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Elise Amendola
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi celebrates his three-run homer with teammate Sandy Leon
3) in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throws to first to get Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell on a ground out in the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Elise Amendola
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts as Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi rounds third after hitting a three-run homer during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Elise Amendola
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, displays one of the team's Super Bowl trophies as tight End Rob Gronkowski, left, carries another during pregame ceremonies before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, shakes hands after throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, left, before a baseball game between the Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers to the plate the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello delivers to the plate in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady displays his recovered jersey, which was stolen from the locker room after the Patriots' February Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, during pregame ceremonies before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
Boston Red Sox players including Mookie Betts, middle, take the field for the start of their baseball home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Elise Amendola
From left, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and players Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady, James White and Dion Lewis carry Super Bowl trophies off the field before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, greets Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell in the dugout after Red Sox Home Opening Day ceremonies at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the baseball game.
Elise Amendola
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, displays his recovered jersey, which tight End Rob Gronkowski had grabbed during pregame ceremonies, before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. The jersey had been stolen from the locker room after the Patriots' February Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.
Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, tackles tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, who had grabbed Brady's recovered jersey, which was stolen from the locker room after the Patriots' February Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, during pregame ceremonies before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
New England Patriots, from left, owner Robert Kraft, and players Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Dion Lewis and James White carry the team's five Super Bowl trophies during Boston Red Sox Home Opening Day ceremonies at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the baseball game.
Elise Amendola
New England Patriots tight End Rob Gronkowski, right, runs from quarterback Tom Brady with Brady's recovered jersey, which was stolen from the locker room after the Patriots' February Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
New England Patriots tight End Rob Gronkowski, front, grabs from quarterback Tom Brady the recovered jersey, which was stolen from the locker room after the Patriots' February Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. At rear is Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
Steven Senne
New England Patriots tight End Rob Gronkowski, right, grabs from quarterback Tom Brady the recovered jersey, which was stolen from the locker room after the Patriots' February Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Steven Senne
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws the ceremonial first pitch during Boston Red Sox Home Opening Day ceremonies at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the baseball game.
Elise Amendola
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski
87) runs with quarterback Tom Brady's, far left, recovered Super Bowl jersey as they joke around during Boston Red Sox home opening day ceremonies at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the baseball game.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, top, tackles teammate Rob Gronkowski after he ran with Brady's recovered Super Bowl jersey as they joke around during Boston Red Sox Home Opening Day ceremonies at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the baseball game.
Elise Amendola
