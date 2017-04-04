North Dakota may let lawmakers take guns in public buildings

1:32 Co-working space is implanting microchips in workers for free Pause

1:04 Change of command at JBLM

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

2:20 7 Snow-free (usually) winter hikes

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

2:02 Huskies DB coach Jimmy Lake discusses UW spring practice

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds