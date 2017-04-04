Bombing in east Pakistan kills 6, including census workers

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center Pause

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

2:20 7 Snow-free (usually) winter hikes

2:02 Huskies DB coach Jimmy Lake discusses UW spring practice

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

1:04 Change of command at JBLM

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE