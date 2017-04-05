Iraq: Suicide bombings north Baghdad kill at least 22

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center Pause

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

2:20 7 Snow-free (usually) winter hikes

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

1:10 'Dreamer' freed in Tacoma after 46 days in detention center

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:04 Change of command at JBLM