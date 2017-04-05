Car bomb kills at least 7 at restaurant in Somalia's capital

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center Pause

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

2:20 7 Snow-free (usually) winter hikes

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:04 Change of command at JBLM

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter