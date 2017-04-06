The Latest: Russia: Syria attack not to worsen ties with US

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice Pause

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:00 The story of Cabrillo Amarillo

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

2:02 Huskies DB coach Jimmy Lake discusses UW spring practice

1:58 Huskies DL coach Ikaika Malloe discusses Vita Vea's next step

2:20 7 Snow-free (usually) winter hikes

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue