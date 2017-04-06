10 Things to Know for Today

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice Pause

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:00 The story of Cabrillo Amarillo

3:15 Kugel takes the spotlight at Blintzapalooza 2017

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter