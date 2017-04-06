Judge blocks execution of 1 of 8 Arkansas inmates

A judge has blocked the execution of one of the eight inmates Arkansas was planning to put to death this month.
U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. for Jason McGehee on Thursday, a day after the Arkansas Parole Board recommended Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson grant McGehee clemency. Marshall says the state must allow for a 30-day comment period that will last until after a key execution drug expires on April 30.
The judge says he might also rule for inmate Jack Jones if the Parole Board approves his clemency petition Friday.
Marshall said Arkansas broke some rules and policies involving other inmates, but said no violation tipped the scales of justice. He refused to halt executions of five other inmates.
Arkansas has scheduled four double executions starting April 17.
