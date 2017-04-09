The Latest: Death toll from Egypt church bombing rises to 21

1:04 Windstorm Brings Down Tree On Interstate 5 Pause

4:47 Proposed change in child labor law would allow minors to run logging equipment

1:59 North Thurston School District technology catches a WAVE

0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

0:54 Public records request seeks "every photo" Lacey possesses

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request