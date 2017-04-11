Correction: Dubuque Homicide-Competency story

In a story April 11 about a judge finding a woman not mentally competent to stand trial in the death of her husband, The Associated Press, based on information from the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, erroneously reported her age. Dolores Flynn is 63 years old, not 53.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Woman found not competent to stand trial in husband's death
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque woman accused of beating to death her ex-husband with a baseball bat has again been found not mentally competent to stand trial.
The Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2o4aj74 ) that the finding for 63-year-old Dolores Flynn was released Tuesday.
Attorneys for Flynn had sought a second psychiatric evaluation for her after a judge ruled in December that she was sufficiently mentally fit to stand trial. The results of that evaluation prompted her attorney to recently file a motion requesting another competency hearing.
Flynn has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the baseball-bat slaying of 72-year-old Gary Breckenridge. Police found his body Jan. 4, 2016, in the home he shared with Flynn.
Flynn has been committed to a Coralville psychiatric center to receive psychiatric treatment.
