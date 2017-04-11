Nation & World

Rolling Stone settles defamation case with UVa administrator

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Lawyers say Rolling Stone magazine and an administrator at the University of Virginia have reached a settlement in a defamation case over a story about an alleged gang rape on campus.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2p3mpRs ) the magazine reached the confidential settlement with former associate dean Nicole Eramo who had sued Rolling Stone over a 2014 article, "A Rape on Campus."

Eramo had alleged the botched article portrayed her as indifferent to victims of sexual assault. In November, a jury awarded Eramo $3 million after finding Rolling Stone and reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely defamed her.

The magazine filed a motion to vacate the judgment, but agreed to settle.

Eramo's lawyer said in a statement the settlement will allow her to move forward.

Rolling Stone called the settlement an "amicable resolution."

