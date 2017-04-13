Nation & World

April 13, 2017 2:33 PM

Colorado has backed off plans for marijuana clubs

By KRISTEN WYATT Associated Press
DENVER

Colorado lawmakers have backed off plans to regulate marijuana clubs, saying the state would have invited a federal crackdown by approving Amsterdam-style pot clubs.

The state House voted Thursday to amend a bill that would have set rules for how private pot clubs could work.

Bring-your-own pot clubs had bipartisan support in the Legislature but strong opposition from Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Colorado already has about 30 private pot clubs, but they operate under a patchwork of local regulations and are sometimes raided by law enforcement. The bill would have set up the nation's first statewide regulations for pot clubs.

The House amendment effectively removes club regulations, and the remaining bits of the bill are relatively minor. The bill could face yet more changes before a final vote.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter 0:52

It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter
Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue 1:21

Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue

View More Video

Nation & World Videos