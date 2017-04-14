NCAA adopts early signing period, 10th coach for football

The NCAA has voted to allow high school football players to sign with colleges as early as December, make early official visits and put a two-year waiting period on Bowl Subdivision teams from hiring people close to a recruit.
If the package is approved by the Board of Governors on April 26, the signing period change would take effect Aug. 1.
The other significant change to the recruiting calendar would allow recruits to make official visits between April and June of their junior year in high school.
The Division I Council also approved a measure to eliminate two-a-day practices. It would take effect immediately if approved.
"Today's adoption of the football legislation marks the most significant progress in recent years to improve the football environment and culture for current and prospective student-athletes and coaches," committee chairman Jim Phillips said in a statement. Phillips is Northwestern's vice president for athletics and recreation.
Not all of the proposals passed, including a push to allow letters of intent to be signed in June.
But most were approved in an effort to make recruiting and the sport more transparent.
Schools will now be limited to signing only 25 recruits per year, in hopes of eliminating "oversigning." Exceptions will be made for current players who have attended classes for at least two years and athletes who suffer incapacitating injuries.
