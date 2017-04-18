Nation & World

April 18, 2017 7:57 AM

All 12 aboard crashed helicopter in Turkey found dead

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's interior minister says all 12 people on board a police helicopter that crashed in southeastern Turkey are dead.

Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday that search and rescue teams were sent to the area after the helicopter's signal was lost. He said the accident was caused by bad weather conditions.

The helicopter disappeared 10 minutes after taking off from the town of Pulumur, in Tunceli province, the regional governor's office said. It had been carrying seven police officers, a judge, a soldier and three crewmembers.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter 0:52

It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter
Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue 1:21

Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue

View More Video

Nation & World Videos