Nation & World

April 19, 2017 1:59 AM

Greece: 4 dead, 1 hurt in army helicopter crash

By COSTAS KANTOURIS Associated Press
THESSALONIKI, Greece

Military officials in Greece say four army officers have been killed and one injured in the crash of a border patrol helicopter in northern Greece.

The incident occurred Wednesday, north of the town of Elassona, some 450 kilometers (280 miles) northwest of Athens.

Army officials say the Huey UH-1H helicopter had been on a routine border patrol flight.

A Greek military official confirmed the deaths to The Associated Press, but insisted on anonymity pending an official announcement.

An extensive search of the rugged area was launched after the army lost contact with the helicopter, which had taken off from the central city of Larissa.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter 0:52

It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter
Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue 1:21

Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue

View More Video

Nation & World Videos