Nation & World

April 20, 2017 9:38 AM

Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russia's Supreme Court has banned the Jehovah's Witnesses from operating in the country, accepting a request from the justice ministry that the religious organization be considered an extremist group.

The court ordered the closure of the group's Russia headquarters and its 395 local chapters, as well as the seizure of its property.

The Interfax news agency on Thursday quoted Justice Ministry attorney Svetlana Borisova in court as saying that the Jehovah's Witnesses "pose a threat to the rights of the citizens, public order and public security."

The Jehovah's Witnesses claim more than 170,000 adherents in Russia. The group has come under increasing pressure over the past year, including a ban on distributing literature deemed to violate Russia's anti-extremism laws.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter 0:52

It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter
Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue 1:21

Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue

View More Video

Nation & World Videos