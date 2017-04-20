Nation & World

April 20, 2017 1:28 PM

Tiger Woods has a 4th back surgery

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

Two days after Tiger Woods said his back was progressing, he announces on his website he has had a fourth back surgery to alleviate pain.

The surgery was performed at the Texas Back Institute.

Typical recovery is six months, meaning Woods is likely to go another full year without playing a major.

Woods first had surgery a week before the 2014 Masters. He had two more back operations after the 2015 PGA Tour season and did not play again for 15 months. His last competition was Feb. 3 in the Dubai Desert Classic, where he shot 77 and withdrew because of back spasms.

Woods says he looks forward to getting back to a normal life that includes playing with his two kids and competing in golf tournaments.

