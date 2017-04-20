Nation & World

After sex video, South Korea cracks down on gay soldiers

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

A human rights group is accusing South Korea's army of hunting down and prosecuting gay servicemen after a sex video between two male soldiers appeared was posted on the internet earlier this year.

South Korea's army says it's conducting a proper criminal investigation on soldiers allegedly involved with filming and uploading the video.

But Taehoon Lim of the Military Human Rights Center for Korea says the army has embarked on a broader mission to weed out gay soldiers.

Lim says more than 30 soldiers are being investigated and at least one of them has been arrested. Rights advocates say the campaign is stoking fear in an already persecuted minority group.

