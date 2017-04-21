Nation & World

April 21, 2017 5:04 PM

3 judges to hear appeal of Hawaii ruling blocking travel ban

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

A three-judge panel of a federal appeals court will hear arguments in an appeal of a Hawaii federal judge's ruling blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied a request by Hawaii attorneys asking that a full panel of judges hear the case next month.

Appeals are typically heard first by a three-judge panel before they are possibly examined by a full panel.

The Trump administration is appealing U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson's ruling blocking the government from suspending new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and halting the U.S. refugee program.

The three judges will be announced the week before the May 15 hearing.

The full 15-judge panel of another appeals court will hear a similar case next month.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What does space debris look like?

What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?
Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter 0:52

It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

View More Video

Nation & World Videos