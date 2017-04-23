Nation & World

April 23, 2017 5:43 PM

Judge: Suspect in California school killings fit for trial

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

A California judge has decided that a defendant is mentally competent to stand trial for killing seven former classmates at a small Christian college in 2012.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2q4lH3o) a trial was ordered Friday for One Goh. He's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The former nursing student is charged with killing seven and injuring three during an April 2, 2012, rampage on the Oakland campus of Oikos University.

The trial had been put on hold in 2015 after a judge determined Goh had a mental illness that prevented him from rationally assisting his attorneys with his defense.

Prosecutors say Goh dropped out of Oikos several months before the shooting and wanted his tuition refunded.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What does space debris look like?

What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?
Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter 0:52

It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

View More Video

Nation & World Videos