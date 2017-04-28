Nation & World

April 28, 2017 8:54 PM

SOUTH

The Associated Press

Carson-Newman 11, Catawba 2

Lincoln Memorial 11, Tusculum 7

Newberry 7, Mars Hill 6

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 2:09

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?
How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t 1:25

How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos