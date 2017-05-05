Nation & World

May 05, 2017 5:30 AM

US military member killed in Somalia on anti-extremist work

The Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia

The U.S. military says a service member has been killed in Somalia during an operation against the extremist group al-Shabab.

A statement Friday from the U.S. Africa Command says the service member was killed Thursday during the operation near Barii, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of the capital, Mogadishu.

The statement says U.S. forces were conducting an advise-and-assist mission with Somalia's military.

Both the United States and Somalia in recent weeks have stepped up efforts against the al-Qaida-linked extremist group. President Donald Trump has approved expanded military operations against al-Shabab there.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 2:09

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?
How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t 1:25

How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos