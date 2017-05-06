Nation & World

May 06, 2017 5:34 PM

Earthquake hits part of Alaska's Aleutian Islands chain

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain.

The center says the quake struck about 12:43 p.m. Saturday Alaska time in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians. The epicenter was 69 miles (110 kilometers) east of the Amukta Pass.

The quake had a depth of about 7 miles (11 kilometers.)

There are no reports of damage from the earthquake.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami danger from this earthquake for Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California and the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 2:09

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?
How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t 1:25

How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos