North Carolina NAACP leader of protest movement to step down

Opponents and supporters of North Carolina's HB2, including the NAACP's Rev. William Barber, debate the bill in the hallways of the General Assembly after the legislature went into recess Wednesday, Dec. 21 during a special session called to potentially repeal the controversial law. Jill Knight jhknight@newsobserver.com