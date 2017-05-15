Nation & World

May 15, 2017 1:30 AM

Report: German neo-Nazi skips jail, seeks asylum in Hungary

The Associated Press
BERLIN

A prominent German neo-Nazi who was sentenced to prison for Holocaust denial is reportedly seeking asylum in Hungary.

The Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Monday published a letter from Horst Mahler saying he was asking "the leader of the Hungarian nation, Viktor Orban, to grant me asylum as someone who is being politically persecuted."

Mahler was serving a 10-year sentence for Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic incitement when a court ruled two years ago that he could leave prison due to serious illness. He was ordered to return to prison late last year, but he refused.

The 81-year-old was a founding member of the militant far-left Red Army Faction in 1970 but later turned to far-right politics. Denial of the Nazi Holocaust is a crime in Germany.

