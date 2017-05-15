Nation & World

May 15, 2017 6:02 AM

Firefighters report multiple deaths in blaze at Akron home

The Associated Press
AKRON, Ohio

Firefighters say multiple people have died in a fire at a northeast Ohio home.

The number of victims and their names weren't immediately released at the scene early Monday morning in Akron, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

A neighbor, Paul Clegg, tells the Akron Beacon Journal that the people living at the home include children.

Crews responding to the site around 3 a.m. found the house in flames. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

Arson investigators and the State Fire Marshal's Office were among the officials reported at the scene.

The fire Monday occurred just down the block from a home where a man and a woman died in an April 2016 fire investigated as a possible arson.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?

U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 2:09

U.F.O.s: What does the government know?
How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t 1:25

How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?

View More Video

Nation & World Videos