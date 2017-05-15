Nation & World

May 15, 2017 10:27 PM

'This is a democracy': Int'l court may be next for Duterte

By TERESA CEROJANO Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte acknowledges that allegations he induced extrajudicial killings in his war on drugs could be raised to the International Criminal Court after an impeachment case failed in the House of Representatives.

"Yeah, he can go ahead. He is free to do it. This is a democracy," Duterte said Tuesday in reaction to a lawmaker saying he was considering bringing a case against the Philippine leader to the court in The Hague, Netherlands.

The impeachment complaint killed by a House committee Monday accused Duterte of multiple murders and crimes against humanity for adopting a state policy of inducing police and vigilantes into killing more than 8,000 suspected drug users and dealers outside the rule of law.

